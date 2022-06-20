BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: country records 10,600 cases and 55 deaths in 24 hours

Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, Brazil has recorded 669,117 deaths from the disease, according to the epidemiological bulletin released this Sunday (19) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 31,704,193.

In 24 hours, 10,691 more cases were recorded. In the same period, 55 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 30,366,011 people have recovered from the disease and 669,117 cases are being monitored.

In today’s survey, there is no update on the Federal District and the states of Tocantins, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro and Roraima, in addition to deaths in Mato Grosso do Sul.

The numbers are generally lower on Sundays, Mondays or the days following holidays due to the reduction of teams to feed the data. On Tuesdays and two days after holidays, there are generally more daily records due to the accumulation of updated data.

Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin

Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin – Ministry of Health

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases of covid-19, with 5.63 million records, followed by Minas Gerais (3.50 million) and Paraná (2.58 million).

The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (125.2 thousand). Then appear Roraima (156.2 thousand) and Amapá (160.5 thousand).

As for the number of deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (170,171), followed by Rio de Janeiro (73,957) and Minas Gerais (61,843).

The states with the lowest number of deaths from Covid-19 are Acre (2,002), Amapá (2,140) and Roraima (2,152).

Vaccination

So far, 443 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, of which 177.4 million are the first dose and 159.9 million are the second dose. The single dose was given to 4.9 million people. And 90 million people have already received the booster dose.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

