In preview of confrontation for the Copa do Brazil, Atlético defeats Flamengo

Thanks to goals from Nacho Fernández and Ademir, Atlético-MG beat Flamengo 2-0 on Sunday afternoon (19) at Mineirão stadium for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. This match can be seen as a kind of preview of the clashes between the teams for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brazil, whose first chapter will be next Wednesday (22).

The result was of great importance for Galo, who took the third position in the competition classification, with 21 points (four points from leaders Palmeiras, who face São Paulo next Monday), and sees the pressure on coach Antonio Mohamed decrease. , whose work has been heavily criticized. For Rubro-Negro, the setback represents remaining with 15 points, in the middle of the table.

In front of more than 55 thousand fans, Atlético-MG started the match better, creating the clearest opportunities, but failing to finish. Thus, the score was only changed in the 34th minute of the first half, when, after a good exchange of passes by Galo, Arana crossed in the area, Keno propped up, goalkeeper Diego Alves spread and Nacho appeared free to just put in the back of the goal.

At a disadvantage in the marker, Flamengo started to risk more, but it was the Minas Gerais team that showed efficiency again to expand their advantage. In the 39th minute of the final stage, Mariano lifted the ball in the area, Hulk headed it for Ademir, who killed him in the thigh before hitting placed to close the marker.

The teams will meet again next Wednesday, for the Copa do Brazil. Then they will focus again on the Brazileiro, where Flamengo welcomes América-MG at Maracanã on Saturday (26), the same day on which Atético-MG welcomes Fortaleza at Mineirão.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

