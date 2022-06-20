Corinthians wins Goiás and draws on points with leader Palmeiras

Corinthians defeated Goiás 1-0, this Sunday (19) at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, to tie in number of points with leader Palmeiras, who is still playing for the 13th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

With the victory at home, Timão reached the same 25 points as Palmeiras, who play a classic against São Paulo next Monday (20) at the Morumbi stadium. For Esmeraldino, the setback meant remaining with 14 points, very close to the Z4.

In a very truncated match, in which Goiás had the clear objective of denying spaces for the home team, Corinthians won thanks to a goal scored in a penalty kick, by side Fábio Santos in the 33rd minute of the first half.

Timão returns to the field in the competition next Saturday (25), when they play classic with Santos. A day later Goiás receive Cuiabá at Serrinha stadium.

Hurricane wins Atletiba

Sunday was also a classic in Paraná, with Athletico-PR defeating Coritiba by 1-0, thanks to a penalty kick by side Khellven in stoppage time in the final stage of the match.

The result took Hurricane to 21 points, being able to finish the round within the G4 (but depending on other results). Coxa remains with 15 points, close to the Z4.