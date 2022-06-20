BrazilBrazil

Corinthians wins Goiás and draws on points with leader Palmeiras

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read

Corinthians defeated Goiás 1-0, this Sunday (19) at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, to tie in number of points with leader Palmeiras, who is still playing for the 13th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

With the victory at home, Timão reached the same 25 points as Palmeiras, who play a classic against São Paulo next Monday (20) at the Morumbi stadium. For Esmeraldino, the setback meant remaining with 14 points, very close to the Z4.

In a very truncated match, in which Goiás had the clear objective of denying spaces for the home team, Corinthians won thanks to a goal scored in a penalty kick, by side Fábio Santos in the 33rd minute of the first half.

Timão returns to the field in the competition next Saturday (25), when they play classic with Santos. A day later Goiás receive Cuiabá at Serrinha stadium.

Hurricane wins Atletiba

Sunday was also a classic in Paraná, with Athletico-PR defeating Coritiba by 1-0, thanks to a penalty kick by side Khellven in stoppage time in the final stage of the match.

The result took Hurricane to 21 points, being able to finish the round within the G4 (but depending on other results). Coxa remains with 15 points, close to the Z4.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Renato and Vitor Felipe win silver at the Beach Volleyball World Cup

1 hour ago

Brazilian Women’s: Bia Zaneratto shines and Palmeiras thrashes 7-1

2 hours ago

Arena Carioca 1 lives a special day with the LBF Stars Game

4 hours ago

Ecuador’s President Declares State of Emergency Due to Protests

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.