Renato and Vitor Felipe win silver at the Beach Volleyball World Cup

The duo formed by Renato and Vitor Felipe took the silver medal in the Beach Volleyball World Championship, held in Rome (Italy). The conquest was confirmed after the Brazilians were surpassed, this Sunday (19), by the Norwegians Mol and Sorum by 2 sets to 0 (21/15 and 21/16).

IT’S PRATAAAAAAA! 🥈🏐🏖️ VITOR FELIPE and RENATO were defeated by Mol/Sorum🇳🇴, current Olympic champions, 2-0 (15/21, 16/21) in the decision of the Beach Volleyball World Cup in Rome🇮🇹 . Too good to see the 🇧🇷 on the podium! Pride defines 👏🏼👏🏼 📸 @volleyballworld pic.twitter.com/hY6HbimDQX — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) June 19, 2022

In addition to becoming the best duo in the world, the Europeans were already the current Olympic and continental champions. In the semifinal, the Brazilian team defeated the North Americans Schalk and Brunner by 2 sets to 0 (21/17 and 21/19). In the quarterfinals they made the same score over the Estonians Nolvak and Tiisaar (21/18 and 21/15).

The opponent of the round of 16 was the Italian team, formed by Nicolai and Cottafava, and the victory was 2-1 (11/21, 21/19 and 15/13). The first elimination match was against the Czechs Perusic and Schweiner, which the Brazilians beat by 2 sets to 1 (18/21, 21/15 and 15/13).