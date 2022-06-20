BrazilBrazil

Renato and Vitor Felipe win silver at the Beach Volleyball World Cup

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read

The duo formed by Renato and Vitor Felipe took the silver medal in the Beach Volleyball World Championship, held in Rome (Italy). The conquest was confirmed after the Brazilians were surpassed, this Sunday (19), by the Norwegians Mol and Sorum by 2 sets to 0 (21/15 and 21/16).

In addition to becoming the best duo in the world, the Europeans were already the current Olympic and continental champions. In the semifinal, the Brazilian team defeated the North Americans Schalk and Brunner by 2 sets to 0 (21/17 and 21/19). In the quarterfinals they made the same score over the Estonians Nolvak and Tiisaar (21/18 and 21/15).

The opponent of the round of 16 was the Italian team, formed by Nicolai and Cottafava, and the victory was 2-1 (11/21, 21/19 and 15/13). The first elimination match was against the Czechs Perusic and Schweiner, which the Brazilians beat by 2 sets to 1 (18/21, 21/15 and 15/13).



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Corinthians wins Goiás and draws on points with leader Palmeiras

10 mins ago

Brazilian Women’s: Bia Zaneratto shines and Palmeiras thrashes 7-1

2 hours ago

Arena Carioca 1 lives a special day with the LBF Stars Game

4 hours ago

Ecuador’s President Declares State of Emergency Due to Protests

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.