Brazilian Women’s: Bia Zaneratto shines and Palmeiras thrashes 7-1

With a gala performance by forward Bia Zaneratto, who scored three goals, Palmeiras thrashed Cresspom 7-1 to reassume the leadership of Serie A1 (first division) of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship.
WE FOLLOW! 🐷👊
with goals from @brunacalderan13, @biazaneratto (3x), @C9rol_R (2x) and @chusantos9we beat Cresspom away from home for the 13th round of @BRFemale and we reached 31 points! 👊 #AvantiPalestrinas #CRExPAL pic.twitter.com/aJvmlWHU36
— Palmeiras Female (@Palmeiras_FEM) June 19, 2022
After the elastic victory, which was also built with goals from Chú, Bruna Calderan and Carol Baiana (two), Palestrinas reached 31 points, one more than the vice-leader Internacional, which was 1-1 with Corinthians last Saturday (18). For Cresspom, who scored his honorable goal with Keké, the defeat represented confirmation of relegation in the competition.
Who also won this Sunday, but by a much more modest score, was Esmac, who beat Cruzeiro 2-1 at the Tuna Luso Brazileira stadium. With the triumph, the team from Pará keeps alive the chance to escape the relegation of the competition. Cruzeiro, on the other hand, remains in a dangerous situation in the table with the defeat.
of turn, the @EsmacFemale wins one more and is still alive in the Brazileirão fight! pic.twitter.com/Lzcke1PK6i
— Brazileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) June 19, 2022
Santos drew 1-1 with the lantern Bragantino playing at Vila Belmiro and missed a great opportunity to confirm their spot in the quarterfinals.
Lively game in Vila Belmiro! Lots of chances for both sides, but it was all the same! pic.twitter.com/Sb3gvWbvZM
— Brazileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) June 19, 2022
In the last game of the day, Real Brasília beat São José by 1 to 0 thanks to a great goal from Gaby Soares and remains in the fight to seek classification.
With a great goal from Gaby Soares, the @realbrasiliaofc wins one more at home and rises to the G8! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Cuj8tHUdty
— Brazileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) June 19, 2022
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News