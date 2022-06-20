BrazilBrazil

Brazilian Women's: Bia Zaneratto shines and Palmeiras thrashes 7-1

With a gala performance by forward Bia Zaneratto, who scored three goals, Palmeiras thrashed Cresspom 7-1 to reassume the leadership of Serie A1 (first division) of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship.

After the elastic victory, which was also built with goals from Chú, Bruna Calderan and Carol Baiana (two), Palestrinas reached 31 points, one more than the vice-leader Internacional, which was 1-1 with Corinthians last Saturday (18). For Cresspom, who scored his honorable goal with Keké, the defeat represented confirmation of relegation in the competition.

Who also won this Sunday, but by a much more modest score, was Esmac, who beat Cruzeiro 2-1 at the Tuna Luso Brazileira stadium. With the triumph, the team from Pará keeps alive the chance to escape the relegation of the competition. Cruzeiro, on the other hand, remains in a dangerous situation in the table with the defeat.

Santos drew 1-1 with the lantern Bragantino playing at Vila Belmiro and missed a great opportunity to confirm their spot in the quarterfinals.

In the last game of the day, Real Brasília beat São José by 1 to 0 thanks to a great goal from Gaby Soares and remains in the fight to seek classification.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

