Arena Carioca 1 lives a special day with the LBF Stars Game

Arena Carioca 1, in Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic Park, was, this Sunday (19), the home of women’s basketball, as it hosted a special event that culminated in the Stars Game of the Women’s Basketball League (LBF).

Before the main attraction, which ended with a 32-31 victory in overtime for Team Arilza over Team Vendramini, those present were able to follow various attractions, such as a skills contest, which was won by Cuban Ineidis Casanova, from Sport/Glória do Goitá, and the three-point contest, which crowned a new champion, Lê Lisboa, from Sampaio Basquete.

In the All-Star Game, which was played over just two periods, Team Vendramini led most of the time (17-15 in the first half) and was six points clear with just under a minute and a half to go, but Lays and Aline Moura converted two straight threes, leaving everything equal at 31 points. In extra time, which had the special rule, pivot Aline Moura’s decisive free throw gave Team Arilza the title.

The MVP award (most valuable player) of the match went to Lays, point guard for Santo André, the main scorer of the champion team in the decision, with 11 points.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

