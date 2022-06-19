Ecuador’s President Declares State of Emergency Due to Protests

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in three provinces of the Andean country in an attempt to calm protests called by indigenous groups against the government’s economic policies.

The measure will be in effect for 30 days in the provinces of Imbabura, Cotopaxi and Pichincha – which includes the capital Quito -, which have registered the most violent protests, with attacks on flower plantations and damage to infrastructure.

The curfew in Quito will be from 10 pm to 5 am (local time) from Saturday, Lasso said late on Friday, and gatherings of people will be banned all day in the affected provinces. He did not say how long the measures will last.

“I asked for dialogue and the response was more violence, there is no intention of finding solutions,” Lasso said on television.

Indigenous groups began the protests on Monday, with protesters blocking streets around the country in opposition to Lasso’s economic and social policies, demanding a gas price freeze, halting more mining and oil projects, and more time to small farmers to repay their bank loans.

Lasso will increase aid to the most vulnerable sectors and subsidize the cost of fertilizers by 50% for small and medium farmers, and the public bank will forgive overdue loans of up to $3,000.

There will be no increase in the cost of diesel, gasoline and gas, he added.

Leonidas Iza, president of the Ecuadorian indigenous organization Conaie, said Lasso’s proposals partially solve the problems, but he doubted they would be implemented, he said on social media.