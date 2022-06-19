Government sent 300 servers to help with searches in Amazonas

The Federal Government’s Communication Department (Secom) reported this weekend that more than 300 employees – including military personnel, federal police, employees of the National Indian Foundation (Funai) and members of the National Forces – were deployed to help in the search operations. and investigation of the whereabouts of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenist Bruno Pereira.

The bodies of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira have already been located and identified. Bruno’s body, which was examined today (18), had 3 large-caliber weapons perforations – two in the chest and abdomen and one in the head. The report determined that the cause of death was “thoracoabdominal and cranial trauma”.

“In quick action, this Friday, the expertise of the Federal Police, based on forensic dentistry exams combined with forensic anthropology, identified that the biological material found belongs to journalist Dom Phillips”, Secom reported in a note.



Infographic shows timeline and resources used in the search for missing journalist and indigenist – Secretary of Social Communication/Secom

The searches were carried out in an area equivalent to more than 3,000 football fields – about 26.4 km².

This afternoon (18), the Federal Police arrested another accused of involvement in the murders.