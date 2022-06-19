Cultural Heritage Caravan travels through cities in the interior

A kind of cultural circus, the Brazilian Cultural Heritage Caravan project makes its debut on the 20th, in the city of Pindaré Mirim, in Maranhão, where it will be set up in the historic Engenho Central de São Pedro, a listed building by the Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional. (Iphan).

Designed to be developed in inland cities, the project will also cover the municipalities of Alto Alegre do Pindaré, Buriticupu and Açailândia in Maranhão. Then, the caravan goes to Bom Jesus do Tocantins, Marabá, Parauapebas and Ourilândia do Norte, in Pará, totaling seven months of activities. All attractions offered are free.

The creator and curator of the caravan, Luiz Prado, said that the objective of the event is to present, in a more creative and dynamic way, the diversity of Brazilian cultural heritage to the public, especially the children and youth public. “The exhibition is not for you to look at paintings, photos. It is for you to try it”, he defines.

“The public is invited to dance the typical dances of Brazil and will learn about the crafts that are part of Brazilian culture. Afterwards, he goes on a balloon trip to discover the 16 cultural heritage sites that UNESCO [Organização das Nações Unidas para a Educação, a Ciência e a Cultura] recognized in Brazil”, explains Prado.

According to the curator, the balloon “trip” is done through an immersive 360-degree mapped projection. “Children and adults will be able to see the cities from above with their streets and heritage – from the urban complex of São Luís, in Maranhão, to the ruins of São Miguel das Missões, in Rio Grande do Sul. It goes from the Northeast to the South, literally”.

There is also a content production area, where visitors can paint, write, draw and make woodcuts. There is also a simulation of a cave where it will be possible to discover archaeological content. In another area, the visitor will be able to experience immersive sound to understand the sonority, the sounds that are part of the heritage. “It really is a journey, which lasts between 40 and 50 minutes, in which he manages to have this vision of what the Brazilian cultural heritage is”, completes the curator.

Those who participate in the caravan will discover the material assets of Brazilian heritage, such as historical documents and heritage sites; intangible goods, which are celebrations, knowledge, forms of expression; and archaeological assets, related to the original peoples. The caravan also addresses world heritage sites, such as cities or properties recognized by Unesco throughout Brazil.

Team

The project remains for 12 to 15 days in each city and attractions are open daily. For this undertaking, a team of 15 people travels through the municipalities with two trucks full of material. In each location, the caravan sets up a space of 520 square meters, with the capacity to receive up to 400 people daily.

“Enabling hundreds of children and young people, from 5 years of age, students of basic education, to have the opportunity to know, interact and experience different sensory experiences about cultural heritage, aiming at awakening new generations to the importance of recognition and the preservation of these assets”, analyzes Prado.

Along its route, the caravan will also invite other local cultural events, involving the community to participate in these experiences and showing the public that they are also part of the national cultural heritage.

The launch in Pindaré Mirim, for example, will feature a performance by the group Bumba Meu Boi Capricho de São João.

“Many of the cultural manifestations take place in the countryside and people do not realize how important this is for Brazilians”, observes Prado.

Schools

A training workshop for 100 teachers and educators in each city is also planned. The objective is to present dynamic ways of introducing the theme that can be leveraged later in classroom or even extracurricular activities.

“The participating schools will thus be a kind of central base for disseminating knowledge to other educational institutions in the city and neighboring municipalities.”

During these seven months of project, the caravan intends to reach 40 thousand people directly, covering more than 120 schools.

In some cities, the caravan will be mounted on multi-sports courts at schools, taking the opportunity to reinforce that school is also a place of culture.

In all attractions, there will be monitors to accompany the public.

Free buses will be provided daily for the round trip of students, with an average capacity of 40 people.

The project also promotes accessibility conditions, with the availability of Libras (Brazilian Sign Language) interpreters, production of content in Braille (a tactile writing system used by blind or low-vision people) and spaces for wheelchair users.