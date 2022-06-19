BrazilBrazil

Bitcoin price drops below $20K

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read

Bitcoin plunged below $20,000 on Saturday, the lowest level in 18 months, extending its slump as investors show nervousness over the industry’s mounting woes and a general pullback in riskier assets continues. .

The digital currency industry took a hit this week after cryptocurrency lending company Celsius froze withdrawals and transfers between accounts, while some crypto companies laid off employees and there were reports that a hedge fund (flexible funds seeking investment protection) of cryptocurrencies had run into problems.

This comes in parallel with a slump in equities, with US stocks experiencing their biggest weekly percentage decline in two years, on fears of rising interest rates and an ever-increasing possibility of recession.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, last dropped 7.3% to $19,085 from $18,732, its lowest since December 2020.

Cryptocurrency is down 59% this year, and its main rival, Ethereum-backed ether, is down 73%. In 2021, Bitcoin peaked at $68K USD.

“Downloading from $20,000 shows that confidence in the crypto industry has collapsed and that you are seeing the latest tensions,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda, said Saturday. “There are many cryptocurrencies and crypto transactions that are under tremendous financial pressure due to borrowing costs.”

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Monkeypox: people monitored in Rio have no symptoms

1 hour ago

Guilherme Costa is bronze in the 400 meters freestyle at the Swimming World Championship

2 hours ago

Public purchases can be made 100% per app

4 hours ago

Spain fights wildfires amid heat wave

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.