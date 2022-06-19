Bitcoin price drops below $20K

Bitcoin plunged below $20,000 on Saturday, the lowest level in 18 months, extending its slump as investors show nervousness over the industry’s mounting woes and a general pullback in riskier assets continues. .

The digital currency industry took a hit this week after cryptocurrency lending company Celsius froze withdrawals and transfers between accounts, while some crypto companies laid off employees and there were reports that a hedge fund (flexible funds seeking investment protection) of cryptocurrencies had run into problems.

This comes in parallel with a slump in equities, with US stocks experiencing their biggest weekly percentage decline in two years, on fears of rising interest rates and an ever-increasing possibility of recession.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, last dropped 7.3% to $19,085 from $18,732, its lowest since December 2020.

Cryptocurrency is down 59% this year, and its main rival, Ethereum-backed ether, is down 73%. In 2021, Bitcoin peaked at $68K USD.

“Downloading from $20,000 shows that confidence in the crypto industry has collapsed and that you are seeing the latest tensions,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda, said Saturday. “There are many cryptocurrencies and crypto transactions that are under tremendous financial pressure due to borrowing costs.”