Bitcoin price drops below $20K

Bitcoin plunged below $20,000 on Saturday, the lowest level in 18 months, extending its slump as investors show nervousness over the industry’s mounting woes and a general pullback in riskier assets continues. .
The digital currency industry took a hit this week after cryptocurrency lending company Celsius froze withdrawals and transfers between accounts, while some crypto companies laid off employees and there were reports that a hedge fund (flexible funds seeking investment protection) of cryptocurrencies had run into problems.
This comes in parallel with a slump in equities, with US stocks experiencing their biggest weekly percentage decline in two years, on fears of rising interest rates and an ever-increasing possibility of recession.
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, last dropped 7.3% to $19,085 from $18,732, its lowest since December 2020.
Cryptocurrency is down 59% this year, and its main rival, Ethereum-backed ether, is down 73%. In 2021, Bitcoin peaked at $68K USD.
“Downloading from $20,000 shows that confidence in the crypto industry has collapsed and that you are seeing the latest tensions,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda, said Saturday. “There are many cryptocurrencies and crypto transactions that are under tremendous financial pressure due to borrowing costs.”
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News