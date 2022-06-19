BrazilBrazil

Guilherme Costa is bronze in the 400 meters freestyle at the Swimming World Championship

The Brazilian Guilherme Costa won the bronze medal in the 400 meters freestyle on the first day of the Swimming World Championship held in Budapest (Hungary), this Saturday (18).

Australian Elijah Winnington managed a great finish to win the race and took his first individual gold medal in the competition.

The 22-year-old swimmer finished with a time of 3min41s22, 1s63 faster than German Lukas Martens, who took silver at Arena Duna.

Austrian Felix Auboeck, who dominated the knockout heats earlier in the day, ended up finishing only in fourth place despite a solid start.

Earlier, the Japanese Yukiko Inui won the first gold medal of the 19th edition of the Worlds, winning the women’s individual technical event of artistic swimming, with 92.8662 points. Ukrainian Marta Feding took silver and Greek Evangelia Platanioti took bronze.

The World Cup, initially scheduled for Fukuoka (Japan) before being transferred to the Hungarian capital due to concerns about the new coronavirus (covid-19), will be played until July 3.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

