CDC recommends Covid-19 vaccine for children 6 months and older

A panel of experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday approved a recommendation for vaccination against covid-19 for children aged six months and older.

The 12-0 vote in favor of the measure needs to be confirmed by CDC director Rochelle Walensky, so that the US government can start vaccinating children between 6 months and 5 years old.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday authorized the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years, and the Pfizer-BioNTech dose for children ages 6 months to 4 years. The Pfizer vaccine is already authorized for children over 5 years of age.

“This infection kills children and we have an opportunity to stop it,” Beth Bell, one of the panel’s doctors, said after the vote. “Here’s an opportunity to prevent a known risk.”

The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to begin vaccinating age groups under five as early as next week.

While many parents in the United States are eager to vaccinate their children, it is unclear how strong the demand for doses will be. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for children ages 5 to 11 in October, but only about 29% of people in that group have been fully vaccinated so far, according to federal data.