Vasco triumphs in the debut of coach Maurício Souza

In the debut of coach Maurício Souza, Vasco defeated Londrina 1-0, on Saturday afternoon (18) at Estádio do Café, and took the vice-leadership of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

With this triumph, Cruzmaltino reached 27 points, surpassing Bahia, with 25 points, and being four of the leader Cruzeiro. Tubarão remains with 15 points after the setback at home.

Vasco’s winning goal came three minutes into the second half, with a touch from forward Raniel who took advantage of Edimar’s cross.

Both Vasco and Londrina will return to the field for the competition next Friday (24), with Tubarão receiving Guarani and Cruzmaltino measuring forces with Operário.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

