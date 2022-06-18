Government opens square with wi-fi connection in Natal

The federal government delivered this Friday (17), in Natal, a high-speed internet connection service at Mãe Peregrina Square, in the Pitimbú neighborhood. The event was attended by President Jair Bolsonaro, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, and other state and federal authorities.

The initiative is part of the Infovia Potiguar program, which provides for the implementation of public high-speed internet access points using fiber optics. In all, almost 50 points will be installed in Rio Grande do Norte, benefiting a population of around 2 million people. Total investments amount to R$ 40 million.

“This is a square that today is receiving fiber optics, free internet. In this and 48 other squares, we are going to build Infovia Potiguar, which is 1.2 kilometers of fiber optics, with 206 kilometers delivered and 994 under construction”, detailed Minister Fábio Faria.

Still in Rio Grande do Norte, the municipalities of Caicó and Mossoró will be the first to participate in the Internet Brazil program, which will distribute free mobile broadband internet access to basic education students in the public school system of families registered in the Single Registry. for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico).

In the first stage, up to 700 thousand chips. In addition to Caicó and Mossoró, the cities of Campina Grande, in Paraíba, Caruaru and Petrolina, in Pernambuco, and Juazeiro, in Bahia, are included.

During the event, documents were also delivered to agrarian reform settlers in the state. According to the president of the National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra), Geraldo Melo Filho, from 2019 to 2022, around 362,000 titles were issued. Most are provisional documents that recognize families as members of rural settlement areas belonging to the Union.

The event in Natal also included the signing of contracts for the installation of seawater desalinators and the drilling of artesian wells in the state.

According to the official agenda, after the event in the capital of Potiguar, the president travels to Belém, where he will attend a service in an evangelical church, on Friday night. .