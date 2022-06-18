MP Council will monitor investigation into deaths in Amazonas

The National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP) will monitor the investigation into the death of indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips.

The measure was announced today (17) by counselor Otavio Luiz Rodrigues Júnior, president of the Committee for the Defense of Fundamental Rights of the body.

In a statement, the counselor said that the commission will act so that the crime is investigated and those responsible punished.

“Life and its conspicuous dignity are non-negotiable values ​​and the defense of fundamental rights is an obligation of State institutions,” he declared.

Yesterday (16), the remains of Bruno Araújo and Dom Phillips arrived at the National Institute of Criminalistics of the Federal Police, in Brasília, where they will be examined to confirm their identity.

He had been missing since June 5, in the Vale do Javari region, in western Amazonas. The human remains were found after fisherman Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as Pelado, confessed to participating in the disappearance and indicated the place where the bodies were buried.