EU supports Ukraine’s membership bid

The European Union on Friday gave Ukraine its blessing to become an official candidate to join the bloc, along with neighboring Moldova, a historic move to eastern Europe sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine applied for EU membership just four days after Russian troops crossed its border in February. Four days later, so did Moldova and Georgia – two other ex-Soviet states fighting breakaway regions occupied by Russian troops.

“Ukraine has clearly demonstrated the country’s aspiration and the country’s determination to live up to European values ​​and standards,” said EU Executive Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. She made the announcement wearing Ukrainian colors, a yellow blazer over a blue shirt.

Ukrainian President Voloymyr Zelenskiy thanked von der Leyen and EU member states on Twitter for a decision he called “the first step on the path to EU membership that will surely bring our victory closer”.

Leaders of EU countries are expected to endorse the decision at a summit next week. The leaders of the three largest — Germany, France and Italy — signaled their solidarity on Thursday by visiting Kiev, along with Romania’s president.

“Ukraine belongs to the European family,” said German Olaf Scholz after meeting with Zelenskiy.

The Commission recommended candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova, but deferred it to Georgia, saying the country needs to meet more conditions. Von der Leyen said Georgia has a strong candidate but needs to unite politically. A senior diplomat close to the process cited setbacks to reforms there.

Ukraine and Moldova will still face a long process to reach the required standards for membership, and there are other candidates on the wait. Accession is also not guaranteed — negotiations have stalled for years with Turkey, an official candidate since 1999.

But launching the candidacy process, a move that would have seemed unthinkable just a few months ago, amounts to a change like the 1990s decision to welcome the former communist countries of Eastern Europe.

“Precisely because of the bravery of Ukrainians, Europe can create a new history of freedom and ultimately remove the gray zone in Eastern Europe between the EU and Russia,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video speech.

If admitted, Ukraine would be the EU’s largest country by area and the fifth most populous. All three candidates are far poorer than any existing EU member, with production per capita around half that of the poorest, Bulgaria.

All have recent histories of volatile politics, domestic unrest, entrenched organized crime and unresolved conflicts with Russian-backed separatists who claim sovereignty over territory protected by Moscow’s troops.