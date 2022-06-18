BrazilBrazil

Surfing: Filipe Toledo is runner-up in the El Salvador stage

The Brazilian Filipe Toledo was runner-up in the seventh stage of the World Surfing League (WSL), disputed on the rights of Punta Roca, in La Libertad (El Salvador). Filipinho was surpassed in the big decision by the American Griffin Colpinto by 17.00 to 16.00 points.

However, even with the runner-up in Punta Roca Filipe Toledo continues to lead the world ranking. Thus, it will be he who will have the privilege of wearing the yellow lycra at the next stop of the League, precisely in Brazil between the 23rd and 30th of June.

If Filipinho still reached the big decision, two other Brazilians who always focus attention stayed in the semifinals. Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina was eliminated by Colpinto, while Olympic champion Ítalo Ferreira fell to Filipe Toledo.

Among the women, Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb lost right away in the repechage to Australian Stephanie Gilmore, who took the title in El Salvador after beating North American Lakey Peterson in the decision.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

