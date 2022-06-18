BB Foundation launches action to insert young people into the job market

Fundação Banco do Brazil launched the Young Market Connection action with the objective of preparing young people for the world of work. The project aims to develop socio-emotional and cognitive skills, in addition to promoting the integration of young people with digital technologies throughout the learning process.

The project is a partnership between the foundation and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, Sebrae, the National Federation of AABB (FENABB), Microsoft, Alelo and partner institutions, and was launched yesterday (16th), in Brasília.

The action is aimed at public school students aged between 14 and 17 years. The syllabus and pedagogical activities will be divided into three axes of knowledge: training for life, the world of work and technology and innovation.

In the pilot phase, 500 young people will participate in classes composed of 25 students, four times a week, three hours a day, totaling a total workload of 180 hours of activities.

“This is an education initiative for the future and productive insertion of our young people into the world of work, through the development of socio-emotional and cognitive skills. Together with our partners, we share knowledge, experiences and financial resources in a collective construction with the purpose of transforming lives and realities”, said the president of Fundação Banco do Brazil, Eveline Veloso Susin.

For this stage, five institutions with experience in the execution of learning programs were selected, one in each region of the country: Brasília; Savior; Manaus; Belo Horizonte; and Porto Alegre.