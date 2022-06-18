President says he will propose to the CPI Chamber to investigate Petrobras

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Friday (17) that he intends to propose to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the creation of a parliamentary commission of inquiry (CPI) to investigate the board and board of Petrobras. The statement was made after the state-owned company announced today a readjustment in the prices of gasoline and diesel, in effect from tomorrow (18).

“I spoke just now, a few minutes ago, with Arthur Lira. He is currently meeting with party leaders. And our idea is to propose a CPI to investigate the president of Petrobras, its directors and also its administrative and fiscal councils” , said the president, during an interview with the program Noon RN, broadcast live on their social networks. “We want to know if there is something wrong with their conduct. Because it is inconceivable to grant a readjustment with the fuel up there and with the exorbitant profits that Petrobras is making.”

For the president, the Petrobras leadership betrayed the Brazilian people, and the state-owned company’s profit is “something that no one can understand”. “It earns six times more than the average of oil companies in the world. Oil companies outside Brazil have reduced their profit margin, they continue to make a profit, to exactly meet the desires of their population at a time of crisis, because this is all the result of a war away from Brazil”, he said. “Petrobras alone in the first quarter of this year made a profit of R$ 44 billion and you can reduce this profit margin, because it is provided for in the State Law that it has to have a social purpose.”

This Friday, Petrobras announced the readjustment of 5.2% in the price of gasoline and 14.2% in the price of diesel as of Saturday. According to the company, the last adjustment for gasoline had taken place 99 days ago and the one for diesel, 39 days ago. The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), cooking gas, has not been readjusted. In a note to publicize the increases, Petrobras stated that it has sought to balance its prices with the global market, but without immediately passing on to domestic prices the volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate.

Also this Friday, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) André Mendonça determined that Petrobras should send the Supreme Court internal documents that justified the formation of fuel prices. He also decided that the rates of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) should be levied uniformly by the states. The decision will take effect on July 1.