BrazilBrazil

Alison dos Santos wins the 400m hurdles in Norway

The Brazilian Alison dos Santos shone in the 2022 Diamond League by winning the 400 meters hurdles at the Bislett Games, in Oslo (Norway), with a time of 47.26 seconds last Thursday (16).

The second position went to the Estonian Rasmus Magi (48s51), while the Frenchman Wilfried Happio (49s01) was third.

With this result, Piu, as Alison is known in athletics, maintained his hegemony in the season, with his third victory on the circuit. The big goal of the season is the Oregon World Championship (United States), which will be played between July 15th and 24th.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

