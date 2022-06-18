Rafael Nadal says he intends to play Wimbledon after injury improves

Rafael Nadal said on Friday (17) that he intends to compete in Wimbledon later this month, when he will try to win the 23rd Grand Slam title of his career.

After winning the Australian and French Opens this year, Nadal, who turned 36 earlier this month, said the pain in his injured foot has subsided and he will travel to London next Monday to begin his preparations for the tournament.

“I’m happy, I haven’t had a limp in a week,” Nadal, who won Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010, told a news conference in Mallorca.

“I noticed changes with the treatment, I still have strange sensations, sometimes I can’t feel my foot, but the pain that didn’t allow me to support my weight on the foot has decreased”, he declared.

Nadal said he plans to travel to London on Monday and will assess how he is feeling after a week of training and exhibition matches.

“My intention is to play Wimbledon, but everything will depend on what happens to my body next week,” said the Spaniard.

“I’ve been pain-free for a week and I’ve been training, so that tells me there might be a chance to play in the tournament.”

Nadal said last month in Paris that he played Roland Garros with injections of painkillers before each match, but he doesn’t want to repeat that at other tournaments.

The Spanish tennis player has not played Wimbledon since 2019, when he reached the semifinals. The tournament was not held the following year because of the new coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic and he was left out of the 2021 edition because of an injury.

