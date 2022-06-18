Rio Half Marathon and Marathon are ready to be disputed

The Rio Traffic Engineering Company (CET-Rio) reported that everything is ready for the Rio Half Marathon, a 21-kilometer race course that takes place this Saturday (18). The race will start at 6:30 am, on Avenida Delfim Moreira, in Leblon, south of Rio. The route will follow Avenida Vieira Souto, Rua Francisco Otaviano, Avenida Atlântica, Avenida Princesa Isabel, Enseada de Botafogo, Aterro, Avenida General Justo to Praça Marechal Âncora, where it will return. The race will end at Aterro do Flamengo, at Marina da Glória.

The Rio Marathon, on Sunday (19), has a course of 42 kilometers and the start is scheduled for 5 am, at Aterro do Flamengo, at the height of Marina da Glória. The runners will follow Praça Marechal Âncora, Rua Primeiro de Março, Museu do Amanhã and Avenida Rodrigues Alves until they return to Rua Arlindo Rodrigues, at Rua Rivadávia Corrêa. Afterwards, the race will continue along Avenida Venezuela, Avenida Rio Branco, Rua Primeiro de Março, Avenida Presidente Antônio Carlos, Rua Santa Luzia, Avenida General Justo, Aterro, Enseada de Botafogo, Avenida Princesa Isabel, Avenida Atlântica, Rua Francisco Otaviano and Avenida Vieira. Souto until the return on Avenida Delfim Moreira, at the height of Avenida Niemeyer. The race will also end at Aterro do Flamengo, at Marina da Glória.

The reversible track that takes place on Sundays and holidays on Avenida Atlântica, in Copacabana, on the track next to the buildings, will be deployed and demobilized at its usual time, on Sundays, from 7 am to 6 pm. On Saturday, the reversible lane will not be implemented on Avenida Atlântica.

Guidance

The traffic operation will have the participation of 200 people on Saturday and 250 on Sunday, including CET-Rio employees, Municipal Guard and traffic supporters, who will work to maintain fluidity, curb irregular parking, order intersections, guide pedestrians and drivers, in addition to blocking during the entire period of the events. The traffic bans will start at 22:00 this Friday (17).

Traffic conditions will be monitored for possible impacts and traffic signal timings will be adjusted to improve fluidity on alternate routes and major traffic corridors in the region. 11 variable message boards will be used that will inform about traffic conditions, road blocks and detour routes.