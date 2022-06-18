Pernambuco returns to record heavy rains this week

The rains hit the state of Pernambuco again in recent days, especially on Thursday (16), with the record of flooding, floods and barrier falls.

According to the Pernambuco Water and Climate Agency (Apac), several municipalities, especially those located in the Agreste and Zona da Mata Sul regions, were affected. Municipalities such as Barreiros, São José da Coroa Grande, Água Preta, Xexéu and Palmares registered rates of between 80 and 150 millimeters of rain, between Wednesday and Thursday. Today (17) the rain lost strength in these locations.

In the metropolitan region of Recife, the forecast is for light rains, but there are still retention points on the PE-060 highway. Since the storms hit the state in recent weeks, 130 people have died. The most recent death was of a woman affected by a landslide in Bom Conselho, in the Agreste region.

The Pernambuco Civil Defense Coordination (Codecipe) reported that in the community located at Usina Santa Teresa, in the municipality of Água Preta, Zona da Mata Sul, about 50 families were displaced. There was damage in the community of Várzea do Una, in São José da Coroa Grande. The Rio Jacuípe and the small tributaries of the Rio Una, in Barreiros, flooded some houses in Santa Gorete and Lotes.

The rains that hit 49 municipalities in Pernambuco in recent weeks left 17,700 people homeless and 24,300 homeless.

In case of incidents, the Civil Defense asks you to call it through the Operations Center at 199 or 3181-2490, in addition to the Fire Department, which can be called at 193.