Federal Police identify remains of journalist Dom Phillips

The Federal Police (PF) confirmed today (17) that the remains that were found in the Amazon belong to the English journalist Dom Phillips. The material was identified by experts from the National Institute of Criminalistics, in Brasília, by means of an examination of the dental arch.

The PF also informed that the forensic work continues to identify the human remains that belonged to the indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira.

“Confirmation was based on the examination of forensic dentistry combined with forensic anthropology. Work is underway to fully identify the remains, to understand the causes of death, as well as to indicate the dynamics of the crime and concealment of the bodies,” the PF reported.

Yesterday (16), the remains of Bruno Araújo and Dom Phillips arrived at the National Institute of Criminalistics of the Federal Police, in Brasília, where they are being examined to confirm their identity.

They had been missing since June 5, in the Vale do Javari region, in western Amazonas. The human remains were found after fisherman Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado”, confessed to participating in the disappearance and indicated the place where the bodies were buried.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

