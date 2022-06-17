BrazilBrazil

Health confirms seventh case of monkeypox in the country

The Ministry of Health reported that the seventh case of monkeypox (monkeypox) was reported in the country. According to the folder, the most recent was confirmed this Friday (17) in Rio Grande do Sul.

The patient is a 34-year-old male with a history of travel to Europe. According to the folder, the patient is in home isolation and has a stable clinical condition, without complications. It is monitored by the municipal and state Health Departments.

Of the seven confirmed cases, four are in São Paulo, two in Rio Grande do Sul and one in Rio de Janeiro. Nine suspected cases are investigated.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus and transmitted by close or intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. According to the State Department of Health, contact can be through a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that have been used by the patient.

There is no specific treatment, but, in general, the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

