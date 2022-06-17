BrazilBrazil

President announces new tax reduction for video games

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
Less than a minute

President Jair Bolsonaro announced today (16) another reduction in import taxes. Through social media, Bolsonaro said that the measure will apply to video games, consoles and their accessories.

According to the president, as of July 1, the rate of parts and accessories for consoles and video game machines will drop from 16% to 12%. In the case of video games with built-in screens (portable or not) and their parts, the rate will be zero. Before the measure, the rate was 16%.

In August of last year, the president issued a decree reducing IPI on electronic games and accessories.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Applications for 100,000 job placements end tomorrow

1 hour ago

Metro do DF wins mosaics in honor of the elements of Brazilia

2 hours ago

Corpus Christi holiday moves the country’s main airports

3 hours ago

Find out what works on the Corpus Christi holiday in Rio

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.