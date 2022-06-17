President announces new tax reduction for video games

President Jair Bolsonaro announced today (16) another reduction in import taxes. Through social media, Bolsonaro said that the measure will apply to video games, consoles and their accessories.

According to the president, as of July 1, the rate of parts and accessories for consoles and video game machines will drop from 16% to 12%. In the case of video games with built-in screens (portable or not) and their parts, the rate will be zero. Before the measure, the rate was 16%.

In August of last year, the president issued a decree reducing IPI on electronic games and accessories.