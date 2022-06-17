Applications for 100,000 job placements end tomorrow

Registration for the São Paulo State Government’s Bolsa Trabalho program ends tomorrow (17th). There are about 100,000 vacancies to serve unemployed people with an allowance of R$ 540, for up to five months. The program also offers a qualification course to participants.

Those selected will perform activities in public agencies for 4 hours a day, 5 days a week. To apply, you must be over 18 years old, have lived in the state of São Paulo for at least two years and have a family income of less than half the minimum wage per person.

Applications can be made through the Bolsa do Povo page, which brings together state aid programs.