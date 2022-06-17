BrazilBrazil

Applications for 100,000 job placements end tomorrow

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute

Registration for the São Paulo State Government’s Bolsa Trabalho program ends tomorrow (17th). There are about 100,000 vacancies to serve unemployed people with an allowance of R$ 540, for up to five months. The program also offers a qualification course to participants.

Those selected will perform activities in public agencies for 4 hours a day, 5 days a week. To apply, you must be over 18 years old, have lived in the state of São Paulo for at least two years and have a family income of less than half the minimum wage per person.

Applications can be made through the Bolsa do Povo page, which brings together state aid programs.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

President announces new tax reduction for video games

22 mins ago

Metro do DF wins mosaics in honor of the elements of Brazilia

3 hours ago

Corpus Christi holiday moves the country’s main airports

4 hours ago

Find out what works on the Corpus Christi holiday in Rio

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.