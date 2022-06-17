Metro do DF wins mosaics in honor of the elements of Brazilia

The federal capital would not be the same without the fauna and flora characteristic of the cerrado, in addition to its candangos – the name given to the first residents of the region, responsible for the construction of the city.





To celebrate the elements that make up Brasília, plastic artist Cida Carvalho, in partnership with Companhia do Metropolitano do Distrito Federal (Metrô-DF), inaugurated the Arte nos Trilhos project, composed of three mosaic panels that will be displayed in subway stations. from Brazilia.

The panels will be permanently installed in the stations, but, for 30 days, guided visits by schools and groups will be carried out. The largest of them, measuring 18 square meters (m²), will be located at the central station, on the Monumental Axis. The other two panels – one measuring 12 m² and the other measuring 8 m² – are installed at the stations on blocks 106 south and 112 south.





According to the Federal District Government, about 130 thousand people pass through the stations where the works were installed. “It’s not a new idea, but Brasília is a very contemporary and eclectic city. It deserves and accepts artistic works very well. Our objective is to present Brasília and its inhabitants in its 62 years with art and culture”, said Cida Carvalho, yesterday (15), during the event to launch the works.

For the president of Metrô-DF, Handerson Cabral, in addition to the cultural aspect, the works add social value to the routine of Braziliense and tourists.