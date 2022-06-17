Find out what works on the Corpus Christi holiday in Rio

(16) the Corpus Christi holiday is celebrated. Therefore, several services remain closed or operate with different hours in Rio . The city hall of the capital and the state government decreed an optional point tomorrow (17). As a result, certain public services There are different hours in this -fair.

During the long holiday, the capital’s airports estimate a movement of 263 thousand passengers until . The Rodoviária do Rio, the main bus terminal in Rio, should receive 207,000 travelers in the same period.

Health and vaccination against covid-19

Vaccination is suspended . At thursday and on , the vaccine can be taken between 8 am and 12 pm. Tomorrow, only at municipal health centers and family clinics, which will work exclusively for vaccination and testing for covid-19. At the the other vaccination points will also be open.

The 24-hour units of the municipal health network – Emergency Care Units (UPAs), hospitals, Regional Emergency Centers (CERs) and Psychosocial Care Centers type III – will work uninterruptedly during the long holiday.

Transport

during the day of , MetrôRio operates on public holidays, between 7 am and 11 pm. Transfers between lines 1 and 2 will be made at Estácio station. The Subway on the Surface operates from 7 am to 10:30 pm. At On Fridays, the service will circulate normally, with a working day schedule, from 5 am to midnight.

On weekends, the operation takes place at regular it’s from . Participants in the Rio Marathon, which takes place this weekend in the city, will be able to travel free of charge on race days, as long as they are wearing the official racing uniform.

, SuperVia trains operate with a holiday grid. At On Monday, the grid will follow the regular schedule of working days. At the and will follow the regular weekend grid.

Ferries operate on Sundays and public holidays. and tomorrow, on the Rio-Niterói route (Praça Arariboia). The crossings take place every 60 minutes, from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm in the direction of Niterói-Rio, and from 6 am to 11 pm on the Rio-Niterói route. During these two days, there will be no operation on the Charitas and Cocotá lines, on Ilha do Governador.

The lines from Paquetá work, , with a grid of weekends and holidays. Tomorrow, the lines will be operated with a grid of working days.

banks

Bank branches are closed . The self-service areas, digital channels (internet and mobile banking) and remote service via computer and call centers are available during the holiday. On Friday, agencies will resume normal operation. Consumption bills – such as water, energy and telephone, for example – due can be paid, without additions, tomorrow.

Justice

The Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice (TJRJ) and the Federal Justice in the state do not have it’s tomorrow. Procedural deadlines are suspended during these days.

Business

The city’s malls change their routine only on , with stores and kiosks receiving customers during reduced hours, starting in the afternoon. Food courts open, in most establishments, at noon.