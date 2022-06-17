In 5 months, the country records 35,000 reports of violence against the elderly

More than 35,000 complaints of human rights violations against the elderly were registered in Brazil, from January 1 to June 2, by the Human Rights Hotline (Dial 100).

In more than 87% of the complaints (30,722), the violations took place in the house where the elderly person lives. According to the national human rights ombudsman, Nabih Chraim, among the aggressors, the main perpetrators of the violation are their own children, suspected in more than 16,000 records. Next are neighbors (2,400) and grandchildren (1,800).

In most records (5,900), the victim is between 70 and 74 years old. There were also 5,800 complaints related to elderly people aged 60 to 64 years and 5,400 records of violations involving people aged 65 to 69 years.

The National Secretary for the Rights of the Elderly (SNDPI), Antônio Costa, reported that mistreatment of the elderly is third on the list of greatest records of violations of Dial 100. “The elderly need to be cared for and protected to live with dignity”, said.

denunciations

Anyone who wants to report cases of human rights violations can do so anonymously through Dial 100, which receives calls daily for 24 hours, including weekends and holidays.

“Reports can be made from all over Brazil through direct and free dialing to the number 100, by WhatsApp (61-99656-5008), or through the Human Rights Brazil app, in which citizens with disabilities find accessibility resources to report”, informed the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights.

River

In the city of Rio, in the first five months of the year, 251 incidents of violence against the elderly were recorded. The number was released by the Assistance Center for Social Protection and Promotion of the Municipal Secretariat for Healthy Aging and Quality of Life.

To draw attention to this type of violence, the Municipal Secretariat for Healthy Aging and Quality of Life carried out actions in the city during the World Day for Awareness of Violence against the Elderly, celebrated (15).

On the sidewalk in Campo Grande, west side, the city government of Rio distributed the Elderly Statute and informative materials on the most common types of violence, including physical, psychological and financial.

“Aging is a process of life. We are living longer and wanting to live with quality, autonomy and health. Actions like these are fundamental to draw the attention of the population”, pointed out the Junior Secretary of Lucinha.

For the resident of Campo Grande, Gessy Duque, 83 years old, this type of initiative is important in the fight against violence against the elderly. “A very good and necessary action so that everyone can learn about the types of violence against the elderly. I didn’t even know they all existed,” he revealed.

Campaign

Every year around the world the Violet June campaign is held. The month was chosen to mark the World Day for Awareness of Violence Against the Elderly, created in 2006 by the United Nations (UN) and the International Network for the Prevention of Violence against the Elderly.

The period 2020-2030 was chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the decade of healthy aging, to reinforce the debate on the subject and the fight against aggression and abusive treatments inside and outside the family environment.