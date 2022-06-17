Mortal remains found in searches are taken to Brazilia

The Federal Police (PF) reported today (16th) that the human remains found during the searches by the indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and the English journalist Dom Phillips were taken to Brasília, where they will be examined at the National Institute of Criminalistics to confirm the identity.

According to the PF, the experts responsible for the work boarded the corporation’s aircraft at 10 am for the federal capital. The aircraft is expected to arrive in the federal capital at 18:00 local time.

Yesterday (15), the PF confirmed that mortal remains were found during searches that were carried out in the presence of fisherman Amarildo da Costa Pereira, known as “Pelado”. He confessed to participating in the disappearance and indicated the place where the bodies were buried. .

Faced with the confession, the PF went to the place, where the reconstruction of the crime scene was carried out. During excavations, teams found human remains in an area of ​​dense woods.

Indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips, correspondent for The Guardian in Brazil, had been missing since June 5, in the Vale do Javari region, in western Amazonas.

According to the coordination of the Union of Indigenous Organizations of the Javari Valley (Univaja), Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips arrived on Friday (3) at Lago do Jaburu, near the Ituí river, so that the journalist could visit the place and interviews with indigenous people.

According to Unijava, on Sunday (5), the two should return to the city of Atalaia do Norte, after stopping in the São Rafael community, so that the indigenist could have a meeting with a person from the community nicknamed Churrasco. On the same day, a Unijava search team left Atalaia do Norte in search of Bruno and Dom, but did not find them and they were reported missing.

Manifestation

Earlier, the National Indian Foundation (Funai) released a note of condolence on the death of de Pereira and Philips. Regarding Bruno Pereira, who was part of the institution’s staff since 2010 and was the general coordinator of Isolated and Recent Contact Indians (CGIIRC), Funai comments that the server leaves an immense legacy for the policy of protection of isolated and recent Indians. contact. According to the agency, the indigenist was considered a reference by colleagues and by indigenous people, with whom he built a friendship relationship over the years. “The foundation deeply regrets the loss and expresses solidarity with the family and colleagues of the indigenist. The institution, in particular the teams of the CGIIRC and the Ethno-environmental Protection Fronts, say goodbye to Bruno with deep admiration, respect and affection. Funai also expresses its solidarity with the British journalist’s family, friends and colleagues.”

In response to the note of condolence issued by Funai, President Jair Bolsonaro expressed condolences to the families of the victims. “Our condolences to the family and may God comfort everyone’s hearts!” Bolsonaro said on social media.

*Article updated at 4:57 pm to add the flight arrival forecast and at 5:53 pm to insert a Funai note.