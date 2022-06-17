Corpus Christi party returns to the Esplanade after 2 years of pandemic

The traditional Catholic feast of Corpus Christi on the Esplanade of Ministries is back. After a two-year hiatus, due to restrictions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic, parishes in the Federal District returned to making carpets made of sawdust on the lawn in front of the ministries.





“This moment is very big. After two years, we resume this public manifestation of our faith. And it is the moment of reinvigoration, to see so many other groups, so many other manifestations of the church. And you see the communion”, said Sister Kássia Renata da Costa, from the Institute of the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

She arrived at 7 am and, like her, hundreds of others started making the rugs early, one of the highlights of the decoration on this sunny Thursday (16) in Brasília.





Each rug is made by a parish. Youth groups and members of the clergy come together in a time of celebration and unity. The designs are defined in community but, strictly speaking, the decoration must include the symbols of Corpus Christi, of the Eucharist, such as the chalice and the host.

“This return [após as restrições da pandemia] It is important because it is a time when the community of Christians comes together with the only common goal, which is the celebration of the body and blood of Christ, an important aspect of our Catholic Christian faith, of the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist.” said Friar Leonardo Tertuliano, of the Order of Friars Minor Conventual.





It was after 11 am when Friar Leonardo was putting the finishing touches on the rug at the Santuário São Francisco, on 915 north. Still with his hands dirty with sawdust and black paint, he highlighted the importance of expressing his faith in a world where religious intolerance is sometimes present.

“We must not distance ourselves from what is our own. In our case, our faith has this tradition of openness, of community dialogue through a day where you bring together several parishes with a common goal,” she said.

“It is an opportunity to dialogue with the world, to say that our way of being fraternal also extends to others. Even those not of our faith we treat with the same dignity,” she added.





Procession

In the afternoon, at 4:45 pm, the Mass entrance procession takes place with all the clergy of Brasília and the Archbishop, Dom Paulo Cezar Costa. The path that takes you to the altar, erected on the Esplanade lawn, is precisely the row of rugs assembled during the morning by the parishes. At the end of the Holy Mass, there will be the traditional procession with the sea of ​​candles to honor the Blessed Sacrament.

The Corpus Christi party has been taking place in Brasília since 1961 and, on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, since 1978. This year, it is organized by the Corpus Christi Commission, coordinated by the Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Eucharistic Communion (MESCE) of the Archdiocese of Brasília.