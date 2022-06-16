São Paulo councilor Arnaldo Faria de Sá dies at 76

Died this morning (16) the councilor of São Paulo Arnaldo Faria de Sá, aged 76. Faria de Sá had been hospitalized since last week after testing positive for covid-19, but the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. He had already undergone cancer treatment. Currently, he held the City Council of São Paulo, where he presided over the Extraordinary Commission for the Elderly and Social Assistance. He was a federal deputy for eight terms.

The mayor of São Paulo, Milton Leite (União Brazil) mourned the death of Faria de Sá in an official note. “Lawyer, professor and federal deputy for eight terms, Faria de Sá worked practically all his life for the defense of the elderly and for the rights of retirees and pensioners”, recalled the councilor.

Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber of Deputies, used social media to pay tribute to Faria de Sá. “He sets the example of a public man capable of diverging and converging with firmness and flexibility, always with his charisma and his sympathy”, he said. “I convey my most sincere condolences to the family and declare official mourning for three days in honor of deputy Arnaldo Faria de Sá,” he added.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), also remembered the councilor, with whom he shared the plenary session of the Chamber. “I regret the death of former deputy Faria de Sá, my friend and former colleague in the Chamber of Deputies. My condolences to family, friends and fans. A man dedicated to public life, defender of good causes, such as the fight for the rights of the elderly. His legacy will not be forgotten.”

Born in São Paulo on December 30, 1945, Arnaldo Faria de Sá was an accountant, lawyer and teacher and began his professional career as an office boy. In addition to being a federal deputy, he was also the municipal secretary of Sports and Government of the city of São Paulo. Faria de Sá leaves a wife, two daughters and three grandchildren.