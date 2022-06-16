BrazilBrazil

European shares hit 16-month low after interest rate hikes

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read

European shares tumbled to 16-month lows on Thursday after tightening policies in Britain and Switzerland stoked fresh concerns about the impact of inflation on the global economy. Already under pressure at the opening after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s big interest rate hike on Wednesday, the benchmark STOXX 600 dropped further after the SNB’s unexpected rate hike. The index fell 2.5% to its lowest level since February 2021.

The Swiss stock index lost 2.9%, trailing major European regional markets, with banking heavyweights UBS and Credit Suisse down 4.9% and 6% respectively.

The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 tumbled 3.1% after the Bank of England raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, but said it was ready to act “strongly” to end the dangers posed by an inflation rate above 11%.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

COB signs partnership for support base at the Paris Games

2 hours ago

Corpus Christi procession takes place again in Santana de Parnaíba

3 hours ago

WHO reviews reports of monkeypox virus in semen

15 hours ago

Ukraine ignores Russian ultimatum for surrender in Sievierodonetsk

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.