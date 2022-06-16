European shares hit 16-month low after interest rate hikes

European shares tumbled to 16-month lows on Thursday after tightening policies in Britain and Switzerland stoked fresh concerns about the impact of inflation on the global economy. Already under pressure at the opening after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s big interest rate hike on Wednesday, the benchmark STOXX 600 dropped further after the SNB’s unexpected rate hike. The index fell 2.5% to its lowest level since February 2021.

The Swiss stock index lost 2.9%, trailing major European regional markets, with banking heavyweights UBS and Credit Suisse down 4.9% and 6% respectively.

The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 tumbled 3.1% after the Bank of England raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, but said it was ready to act “strongly” to end the dangers posed by an inflation rate above 11%.