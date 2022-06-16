BrazilBrazil

COB signs partnership for support base at the Paris Games

The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) announced this Thursday (16) that the city of Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine will serve as a support base for Brazilian athletes during the 2024 Olympic Games (Paris).

In Saint-Ouen, which is close to the Olympic Village, in Saint-Denis, the Brazilian delegation will have five facilities: Château Saint-Ouen, Petit Prince School, Parque das Docas, Ginásio das Docas and Serra Wangari.

Château Saint-Ouen will be able to accommodate facilities such as medical services, mental preparation, operational areas and Brazilian food, in addition to serving as a meeting point for athletes with friends and family. The Petit Prince School will have a support function focused on sports performance.

Parque das Docas will have a temporary court, which is yet to be built, exclusively for beach volleyball. At Ginásio das Docas, the men’s and women’s indoor volleyball teams will train on the court and in the gym. Finally, Serra Wangari will receive the uniforms operation.

“The base in Saint-Ouen will provide an enormous facility for the athletes. We will have exclusive training areas, in a place very close to the village, and all services available. This will considerably reduce the travel time of teams”, declared the director of High Performance of the COB, Ney Wilson.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

