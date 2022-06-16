Corpus Christi procession takes place again in Santana de Parnaíba

After two years without being held due to the covid-19 pandemic, the traditional Corpus Christi procession, in Santana de Parnaíba, in the interior of São Paulo, will be held again today (16) at 4 pm, after an open-air mass celebrated by the diocesan bishop. , Monsignor Vicente Costa.

The path along which the procession passes, in the historic center of the city, is decorated by a carpet of approximately 850 meters, made of colored sawdust, with illustrations that allude to biblical passages.

The rug is made from the early hours of the morning by the faithful, residents and visitors, who use, in addition to sawdust, coffee powder, ground eggshells and clay, among other products. According to the city hall, the tradition of decorating the streets with the carpet has been going on for 55 years.