BrazilBrazil

WHO reviews reports of monkeypox virus in semen

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read

The World Health Organization (WHO) is reviewing reports that the monkeypox virus is present in the semen of patients, exploring the possibility that the disease could be transmitted sexually, a WHO official said on Wednesday.

Many cases in the current monkeypox outbreak, largely centered in Europe, are between sexual partners, and the agency reiterated that the virus is transmitted primarily through close, person-to-person contact.

In recent days, scientists say they have detected viral DNA in the semen of some monkeypox patients in Italy and Germany, including a lab-tested sample that suggested the virus found in the semen of a single patient was capable of infecting another person. and replicate.

Catherine Smallwood, monkeypox incident manager at WHO/Europe, said it is not known whether recent reports mean that the monkeypox virus may be sexually transmitted.

“This may have been something that we weren’t aware of in this disease,” she told a news conference.

“We really need to focus on the most frequent mode of transmission and we clearly see that this is associated with skin-to-skin contact.”

More than 1,300 cases of the viral illness have been reported from around 30 countries since early May. Most cases have been reported in men who have sex with men.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Ukraine ignores Russian ultimatum for surrender in Sievierodonetsk

2 hours ago

President vetoes return of free baggage check-in

4 hours ago

Bitcoin drops to new 18-month low, collapse deepens

5 hours ago

US import prices rise in May

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.