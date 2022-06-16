Bitcoin drops to new 18-month low, collapse deepens

Bitcoin tumbled Wednesday to a fresh 18-month low, dragging smaller digital assets and deepening a market meltdown triggered by U.S. cryptocurrency bank Celsius this week, which froze customer withdrawals.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency dropped 7.8% to $20,289, the lowest since December 2020. Bitcoin has already dropped about 28% since Friday and more than half its value this year. Compared to a record $69,000 in November, the digital currency is down 70%.

Cryptocurrency funds saw outflows of $102 million last week, according to digital asset manager CoinShares, who cited investor expectations of stricter central bank policy.

The global cryptocurrency market cap has dropped 70% to less than $900 billion from a peak of $2.97 trillion in November, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

“The ripples rippling through the market haven’t stopped,” said Scottie Siu, chief investment officer at Axion Global Asset Management. “I think we’re still in the middle of it, unfortunately, the game isn’t over yet.”

Smaller cryptocurrencies, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, also dropped. Ether, the second-largest digital asset, dropped 12% to $1,045, a new 15-month low.

The chaos in the cryptocurrency market has spread to other companies, with several exchanges reducing their workforce.

