US import prices rise in May

Import prices from the United States (US) rose sharply in May amid higher prices for oil products, but there were tentative signs of some moderation in underlying import inflationary pressures.

Import prices rose 0.6% last month, after advancing 0.4% in April, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

In the 12 months through May, prices rose 11.7% after rising 12.5% ​​in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 1.1%.

Globally, inflation has increased since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and the war has boosted oil and grain prices. Government data this week showed that monthly consumer and producer prices accelerated in May, driven by energy costs.

The Federal Reserve is set to raise its interest rate on Wednesday for the third time this year, with a 0.75 percentage point increase seen as likely, and possibly with signs of more big hikes to come.

Imported fuel prices rose 7.5% last month, after rising 0.5% in April. Oil prices rose 6.7%, while the cost of imported food dropped 0.2%.

