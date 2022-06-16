BrazilBrazil

US import prices rise in May

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read

Import prices from the United States (US) rose sharply in May amid higher prices for oil products, but there were tentative signs of some moderation in underlying import inflationary pressures.

Import prices rose 0.6% last month, after advancing 0.4% in April, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

In the 12 months through May, prices rose 11.7% after rising 12.5% ​​in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 1.1%.

Globally, inflation has increased since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and the war has boosted oil and grain prices. Government data this week showed that monthly consumer and producer prices accelerated in May, driven by energy costs.

The Federal Reserve is set to raise its interest rate on Wednesday for the third time this year, with a 0.75 percentage point increase seen as likely, and possibly with signs of more big hikes to come.

Imported fuel prices rose 7.5% last month, after rising 0.5% in April. Oil prices rose 6.7%, while the cost of imported food dropped 0.2%.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Bitcoin drops to new 18-month low, collapse deepens

36 mins ago

PF fights criminals who laundered money from international trafficking

3 hours ago

INSS agencies close on Corpus Christi holiday

4 hours ago

Chamber concludes vote on bill that limits ICMS on fuels

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.