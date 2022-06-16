INSS agencies close on Corpus Christi holiday

The agencies of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) will be closed next Thursday and Friday (16th and 17th), due to the Corpus Christi holiday and the optional point established by the federal government.

Call center 135 will work on the Thursday holiday for service, and it will be possible to navigate through the automated services, in the home menu options in the Audible Response Unit.

Those who had an in-person appointment scheduled for Friday should call 135 to reschedule the service.

platforms online

Almost all INSS services can be accessed remotely through remote service channels, which are the Meu INSS portal (application and site) and telephone exchange 135.

Through the Meu INSS portal, citizens can apply for benefits, issue statements, fulfill requirements and schedule in-person service. In this channel, citizens can also find the virtual assistant Helô, who guides and answers questions about INSS services and benefits.

By calling 135, it is possible to register for social security, obtain guidance, clarify doubts, request benefits and schedule a face-to-face appointment, among other services.

*Updated article at 12:10 pm on June 15, 2022 – Contrary to what was initially informed, the INSS telephone center will work normally during the holiday.