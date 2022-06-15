Justice determines Cabral’s return to the Military Police prison

Former governor of Rio de Janeiro Sérgio Cabral will be transferred again to the Prison Unit of the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro (UPPMERJ). From May to now, he has passed through Fire Department units and the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, after alleged irregularities were found in the police prison.

The decision that determined the return to prison of the PM, in Niterói, was unanimously taken yesterday (14), at the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio. The Justice understood that he must wait at the scene for the conclusion of the investigation process on the incident at the UPPMERJ and the respective judicial decision, guaranteeing the contradictory and the full defense.

In a note signed by lawyers Patrícia Proetti, Daniel Bialski and Bruno Borragine, the former governor’s defense assessed that “the Court corrected an arbitrariness based on assumptions, never on facts and evidence”.

Historic

The series of transfers began on May 3, when Cabral and five military police officers were sent to the Laércio da Costa Pelegrino Penitentiary, a maximum security unit in Gericinó, to undergo precautionary isolation.

The decision that justified the first transfer states that judicial inspections at the PM’s prison unit indicated a situation of very serious irregularities and gross failures in control routines, wrote Judge Bruno Monteiro Rulière. In the inspections of the Court of Criminal Executions, carried out on March 24 and April 27 of this year, cell phones and other prohibited materials were seized.

At the time, Cabral’s defense contested the lack of an administrative disciplinary process to elucidate the facts narrated before the decision was taken. “As if that were not enough, the failure to comply with this basic guarantee prevented the defense from having formal access to the information disclosed, despite the requests addressed to the court that made the decision, as well as the reasons that support and justify such determination”, signed Patrícia Proetti.

The lawyers appealed to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) which ruled that the former governor should leave the maximum security prison to be transferred to the Special Prison Group of the Fire Department on May 5.

Instead, he was taken to the Fire Station in Humaitá, on the south side of Rio. According to the Justice, the Fire Brigade command informed that its prison unit would not be able to protect Cabral, due to works and because it is located in an area of ​​strong influence of Mangueira traffic, in addition to bordering the Evaristo de Moraes prison.

A later inspection of the firefighters’ prison found, however, that the location was suitable, and Cabral was transferred there on May 23.

With today’s decision, Cabral returns to the PM prison, where he had been since September 2021. The former governor has been in prison since November 2016 for convictions in cases of the Lava Jato task force in Rio de Janeiro