Part of expertise on material found in AM should be ready today

The Federal Police (PF) reported that it could conclude this Wednesday (15) part of the expertise on the material found in the search operations of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira, in the region of the Vale do Javari indigenous reserve in Amazon.

“The search for the missing continues to be carried out and part of the expert analysis is expected to be concluded on this date”, says a note released by the PF.

Among the materials undergoing analysis are traces of blood found on the vessel of Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41 years old, known as Pelado, suspected of involvement in the disappearance and who has been in prison since last week. He denies involvement. An organic material, apparently human, was also submitted to forensics in an area close to the port of Atalaia do Norte.

Yesterday (14), the PF arrested another suspect of possible involvement in the disappearance of the journalist and the indigenist, in the Vale do Javari region, in western Amazonas. The detainee is Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos, 41 years old.

The suspect had the temporary arrest decreed and is being interrogated, and will be taken to a custody hearing at the Court of Atalaia do Norte (AM), which may maintain the arrest.

The PF, which is in charge of the security forces in Operation Javari, also reported the fulfillment of two search and seizure warrants issued by the Justice this Tuesday (14), with the seizure of “some firearm cartridges and a rowing, which will be the object of analysis”.

On Sunday (12), the Fire Department found some belongings of the two disappeared. Among the items found by the divers are a health card, black pants, a black flip-flop and a pair of boots belonging to Bruno Pereira; and a pair of boots and a backpack from Dom Philips.

The belongings were located after carrying out river searches with aerial reconnaissance in an area of ​​25 km in the region of the Itaquaí River, where Amarildo Costa Oliveira’s vessel was found.