Radio MEC Marathon honors 140 years of Igor Stravinsky

Next Friday (17), Rádio MEC celebrates the work of Igor Stravinsky, considered one of the most important and influential composers of the 20th century. In addition to thematic content throughout the program, the Igor Stravinsky 140 Years Marathon includes the launch of the playlist Essential Stravinsky in the broadcaster’s profile on Spotify.

From 8 am to 10 pm, MEC presents the main works of the composer, with the transmission of a song every hour. Special one-hour programs also air at noon and 8 pm.

Among Stravinsky’s standout compositions to be shown on the public broadcaster is The Rite of Spring, which transformed the musical thinking of the time about rhythmic structure. O Fire Bird and Pulcinellaother iconic works by the composer, are also on the MEC’s ​​thematic program list.

Russian composer, pianist and conductor, Igor Stravinsky was chosen by the magazine Team as one of the 100 most influential people of the 20th century. In addition to the recognition she obtained for her compositions, she gained notability for her stylistic diversity.

about the broadcaster

Recognized by music lovers, Rádio MEC is consecrated by the public for its vocation towards classical music. The traditional station dedicates 80% of its programming to classical music and airs Brazilian and international composers of all times.

Rádio MEC offers listeners the experience of following segmented repertoires, original compositions and qualified productions. There is still room for tracks as well. Jazz and Brazilian popular music, a combination that guarantees the conquest of new audiences and pleases the captive audience.

Listeners have guaranteed participation and can collaborate with suggestions for Radio MEC’s ​​programming. The public can interact through social networks and WhatsApp. For this, interested parties simply send text messages to the number (21) 99710-0537.

Service: Marathon Igor Stravinsky 140 years on Radio MEC

Special programming – Friday, 06/17, from 8 am to 8 pm, on Rádio MEC

» New playlist Essential Stravinsky on Spotify (available from Friday, June 17)