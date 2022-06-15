Rio has first case of monkeypox

The Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro (SMS-Rio) confirmed today (15) the first case of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the city. The victim is a 38-year-old Brazilian who lives in London, England. He arrived in Brazil on Saturday (11) and, the following day, sought medical attention at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Evandro Chagas, of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (INI/Fiocruz).

Clinical samples were sent to the Carlos Chagas Filho Biophysics Institute (IBCCF), at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), which is a national reference. The positive result for the disease was released yesterday (14).

Isolation

“He has mild symptoms, is in home isolation and is being monitored by the Health Surveillance Superintendence (SVS-Rio). All five of his contacts are under investigation for guidance and monitoring,” the secretary said.

He also added that SVS-Rio maintains active surveillance for the timely detection of cases of the disease in Rio. The Surveillance Superintendence “is also monitoring the national and international epidemiological scenario, keeping health units informed and oriented towards surveillance, alert and response to public health events”, he concluded.