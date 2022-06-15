BrazilBrazil

Rio has first case of monkeypox

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read

The Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro (SMS-Rio) confirmed today (15) the first case of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the city. The victim is a 38-year-old Brazilian who lives in London, England. He arrived in Brazil on Saturday (11) and, the following day, sought medical attention at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Evandro Chagas, of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (INI/Fiocruz).

Clinical samples were sent to the Carlos Chagas Filho Biophysics Institute (IBCCF), at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), which is a national reference. The positive result for the disease was released yesterday (14).

Isolation

“He has mild symptoms, is in home isolation and is being monitored by the Health Surveillance Superintendence (SVS-Rio). All five of his contacts are under investigation for guidance and monitoring,” the secretary said.

He also added that SVS-Rio maintains active surveillance for the timely detection of cases of the disease in Rio. The Surveillance Superintendence “is also monitoring the national and international epidemiological scenario, keeping health units informed and oriented towards surveillance, alert and response to public health events”, he concluded.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Senate approves bill that limits ICMS on fuels

10 hours ago

Copom starts fourth meeting of the year evaluating the end of Selic hikes

11 hours ago

Hemorio launches campaign to encourage blood donations

13 hours ago

Senate approves commission to investigate disappearance in the Amazon

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.