Hemorio launches campaign to encourage blood donations

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated today (14) in Rio de Janeiro, with the start of the Hemorio Ingresso Solidário campaign, which runs until June 30. The intention is to encourage blood donation to strengthen stocks in the state. The celebration extends to Red June.

According to the director of Hemorio, Luiz Amorim, this is the most important month for blood donation on the planet. “For this reason, we have prepared a series of initiatives to inspire and encourage the population to participate. Our campaign, like previous ones, seeks to create connections with donors, showing that this gesture is universal and unites everyone through solidarity,” he added.

As a form of international call for the cause, the Monument to Christ the Redeemer will be illuminated in red from 19:00 to 20:00. To expand the publicity, surfer Pedro Scooby was invited to be the official ambassador of the campaign.

“It’s really cool to have the chance to participate in a ‘way’ initiative like this. Blood donation is fundamental and can make a difference when someone needs it most. I, as an extreme sports professional, know this very well. That fans and people who believe in my work in some way can be present, participating and sharing this campaign. It will be angry,” he said.

Whoever attends Hemorio, today, the opening day of the campaign, will be able to receive one of the 100 vouchers of R$ 30 that will be available, a partnership between the institute and the Kinoplex cinema chain and Ingresso.com. In addition, during the campaign period, people who go to Hemorio to donate blood, including those unable to do so for health reasons, will also be able to take a companion to Kinoplex cinemas for free.

“Everyone who goes to Hemorio to donate blood, in June, will receive a voucher with the right to a 2×1 Kinoplex ticket, which will grant the companion free of charge when purchasing a full-size ticket, exclusively at the cinema box office, throughout Rio de Janeiro ”, he informed.

The campaign also launches the Hemorio+ application, which according to the blood center will facilitate the donation process throughout the state. It will be possible to obtain important data such as information to donors about the necessary requirements, monitoring of deadlines and blood type. The app is now available for iOS and Android systems.

To also facilitate the movement of donors to Hemorio, in another partnership, this time with the transport company 99, discounts of up to R$ 30 will be offered in round trips to donate blood. MetrôRio, on the other hand, made 500 tickets available to everyone who attended the institute. Single boarding passes can be picked up on a first-come, first-served basis when starting the donation procedures.

The State Water and Sewerage Company of Rio de Janeiro (Cedae) joined the action with the Cedae Sangue Bom campaign. Tomorrow, company employees will go to Hemorio’s headquarters to donate blood. “This is the third campaign that Cedae carries out in support of Hemorio. In the last one, in 2018, 71 blood bags were collected”, he added, noting that the company will also distribute around 250 seedlings of native Atlantic Forest species, produced in nurseries maintained by the socio-environmental program Replanting Life.

goals

According to Hemorio, the parameters of the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that to maintain regular stocks, 1.5% to 3% of the population need to donate regularly and Brazil currently has 1.8% of donors. “The donation is essential to guarantee support to the main emergencies, maternity hospitals and health units in the State of Rio”, he warned.

You must be between 16 and 69 years old to donate blood, weigh at least 50 kg, be in good health and carry an official photo ID. Only with the permission of their parents or legal guardians can 16 and 17 year olds make the donation. In addition, they must present an identity document from the person responsible. The donor does not need to be fasting, he should just avoid fatty foods in the four hours before the donation and not drink alcoholic beverages 12 hours before. Anyone who gets a tattoo or piercing can only donate after six months. “Remembering that the perforation in the oral or genital region is still an impediment to donations while the piece is used”.

The donor cannot have had hepatitis after the age of 10, nor be exposed to blood-borne diseases such as syphilis, AIDS, hepatitis and Chagas disease. Pregnant or breastfeeding women and drug users cannot donate blood. “Whoever was infected by covid-19 can donate after ten days of the symptoms disappearing and those who have already received the vaccine can donate after seven days, being 48 hours in the case of Coronavac”, he informed.

Anyone who needs more information can consult Hemorio’s social media (@hemorio) or call Dial Sangue from Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, from 7 am to 5 pm, on the number 0800 282 0708.