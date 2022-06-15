Government defines next Friday as optional point

Next Friday, the 17th, will be an optional point. O Official Diary of the Union publishes, today (14), an ordinance of the Ministry of Economy, which establishes the measure.

It amends Ordinance No. 14,817, of December 20, 2021, which discloses the days of national holidays and defines the days of optional point in the year 2022.

With this, there will be two days of optional point, since Thursday (16), day of Corpus Christi (which is not on the list of national holidays), was already defined as an optional point.

The date of Corpus Christi is celebrated 60 days after Easter, recalls, according to Catholicism, the institution of the eucharist for the transformation of bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ.

Religious celebrations are known for the traditional colored carpets, through which processions with the consecrated host pass.