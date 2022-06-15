Spain has biggest heat wave in over 40 years

Fans, air conditioning, swimming pools, refreshing drinks and ice cream – all the remedies were welcomed on Monday (14) in Spain, as Spaniards face the worst heat wave in 40 years.

A mass of hot air from North Africa has sent temperatures soaring, according to the state weather agency Aemet, and the sweltering heat wave could last across much of Spain until June 16 or 17, a few days before the official start of summer on June 21.

With temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in parts of southern and central Spain, the current heat wave is the most anticipated since 1981, according to Aemet.

People rode their bikes past fountains, or stood in the shade as temperatures soared.

But for some, it was a normal working day.

At Toto e Peppino, a famous Italian restaurant in Madrid, 19-year-old pizzaiolo Simone Roma was working on an oven.

“You work and you keep going for the passion, and because that’s what we love to do. It runs in my veins, it’s my family,” he told Reuters.

“While extreme heat is not uncommon in June, the fact is that heat waves have become five times more frequent in the 21st century,” said Aemet spokesman Ruben del Campo.