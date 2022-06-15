BrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazil

Covid-19: 30-year-old health workers receive 2nd reinforcement in Rio

The city of Rio de Janeiro begins to apply today (14) to Monday booster dose against covid-19 for health workers aged 30 and over. From the 21st, the second reinforcement against covid-19 will be extended to health professionals aged 18 and over.

The interval between the first and the Monday Booster doses should be at least four months. are also maintained at Monday booster dose for the general population aged 50 years and over and the first booster dose for those aged 12 years and over.

Vaccination posts

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Rio reported that fridaythursday (17th) and Saturday (18) Vaccination stations will only work until 12:00.

He added that 88.2% of the city’s population were immunized with the first two doses of the vaccine or with a single dose (of the Janssen vaccine). The percentage of the population with at least one booster dose is 53.4%.

The share of those immunized with the two booster doses reaches 39.9% of the population aged 50 years and over.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

