MP and Civil Police of Rio carry out operation against cargo diversion

The Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) and the Secretary of State for Civil Police (Sepol) of Rio launched, today (14/), the second phase of Operation Resina to dismantle a criminal association specialized in cargo diversion. The agents of the 61st DP (Xerém) and the 105th DP (Petrópolis) are on the streets with the support of units from the Baixada General Police Department (DGPB), the Interior General Police Department (DGPI).

According to Sepol, the main focus of this phase is the fight against the crime of receiving iron, aluminum and steel. In all, 21 search and seizure warrants will be carried out in commercial establishments and homes in the Sepetiba, Campo Grande, Santa Cruz and Guaratiba neighborhoods, in the west of Rio; Icaraí, in Niterói; in the metropolitan region, in the municipality of Rio Claro, in the middle Paraíba region; and in the state of São Paulo, with support from the São Paulo Civil Police.

According to the MPRJ, the focus of the searches in São Paulo is related to a businessman suspected of receiving tons of resin diverted from the company CPR Indústria de Comércio e Plástico. The teams make inquiries in the neighborhoods of Claret and on the Washington Luís Highway, in Rio Claro.

The agents reported that two days before the first phase of Operation Resina, on the 1st, the investigated falsely denounced at the 42nd DP (Recreio dos Bandeirantes), in the west of Rio, a theft of rebar cargo, which would have occurred on the border from the district of Xerém, in Duque de Caxias, in the Baixada Fluminense, with Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio.

According to Sepol, the investigation indicated that it was a hoax and the steel cargo, valued at R$150,000, was intended for businessmen in the west of Rio de Janeiro. “The agents also found that the accused are also involved in dozens of frauds related to steel, aluminum and iron”, he informed.

The MP stated that these entrepreneurs from the west are involved in dozens of other frauds related to steel, aluminum and iron, resulting in losses to the sector valued at R$ 2 million. “The breadth of the investigation made it possible to identify at least two dozen robberies that did not occur, causing over-notification of cargo theft indicators”, highlighted the MP.

For police officers, criminals picked their targets on various internet shipping ad platforms. Subsequently, after being hired by the companies, they diverted the load directly to the investigated entrepreneurs. “One of the ways the criminal association operated was as follows: companies published loads and freights on a platform online of road freight transport, while drivers were looking for freight compatible with their vehicles”, reported the secretariat.

The investigations also indicated that after negotiating the freight and loading the truck, another driver took over the direction and diverted the load to the recipients. “The first driver was responsible for appearing at the police headquarters to file a report, stating that he had been stolen”, revealed the MPRJ.