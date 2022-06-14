Quina de São João will give away an estimated prize of R$ 200 million

The 12th Quina de São João will draw an estimated prize of R$ 200 million. According to Caixa, the special contest does not accumulate. The draw for contest 5,881, scheduled for the 25th, will be held on the traditional feast of São João de Campina Grande, in Paraíba.

According to Caixa, if only one winner wins the main prize and invests the entire amount in savings, they will receive more than R$ 1.3 million in income in the first month. If there are no winners in the main lane, with a match of five numbers, the prize will be divided among the winners in the 2nd lane (4 numbers) and so on.

How to play

To play at Quina, simply dial 5 to 15 numbers out of the 80 available on the steering wheel. The player can still let the system choose the numbers, through Surpresinha. Prizes are awarded to those who match 2, 3, 4 or 5 numbers. It is still possible to compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests by Teimosinha.

Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm on the day of the draw at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country or on the internet. Lottery bets can be placed on the special contest flyers. The single bet, with five tens marked, costs R$2.